ABU DHABI Aug 11 Bahrain has deported a U.S.
nursery school teacher it says wrote articles on social media
sites linked to radical groups and for violating the terms of
her work permit as the kingdom intensifies its crackdown on
dissent.
The Ministry of State for Communications did not identify
the woman but said she wrote under a pen name and had broken the
law by working as an unaccredited journalist.
The teacher wrote articles for online publications including
As-Safir newspaper, which is linked to Lebanon's Iran-backed
Shi'ite group Hezbollah, and the outlawed Bahrain Center for
Human Rights newsletter, the state news agency said on Saturday.
No one at the Bahrain Center for Human Rights was available
for comment.
The ministry had received a complaint about the woman who
used Twitter and other social media to write articles "deemed to
incite hatred against the government and members of the Royal
family, as well as spreading misinformation and encouraging
divisions in Bahraini society based on religious sect", it said.
Bahrain, a majority Shi'ite country ruled by the Sunni al
Khalifa family, has been buffeted by unrest since the start of
the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011, with mostly Shi'ite Bahrainis
agitating for democratic reforms and more say in government.
The island, which is home to the U.S. Fifth Fleet and sits
between top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and Iran, has expelled
several foreigners for involvement in documenting unrest.
In February 2012, two American rights activists were
deported for trying to report on events marking the first
anniversary of demonstrations for democratic reforms.
