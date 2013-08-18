DUBAI Aug 18 Five Bahraini security officers
were injured, two seriously, when a bomb exploded in a village
in the north of the Gulf island kingdom that is grappling with
renewed pro-democracy protests and attacks on police and the
military.
Security officers had confronted a "terrorist group" in the
village of Dair, north of the capital Manama, when the homemade
device exploded, state news agency BNA quoted an Interior
Ministry statement as saying.
All the officers were in a stable condition, BNA said.
Majority Shi'ite Muslims have been demanding more democratic
reform from the ruling Sunni al-Khalifa family for 2-1/2 years.
Driven by "Tamarrod" (Rebellion), a loose association of
opposition activist groups which coalesced in early July, dozens
of rallies were held last week across the country.
Despite crushing the 2011 uprising, Bahrain, home to the
U.S. Fifth Fleet, remains a focus of the tussle for regional
influence between Shi'ite Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia.
In July, a homemade bomb killed a policeman in the Shi'ite
village of Sitra, also north of Manama, in clashes during an
attack on a police station, the Interior Ministry said.
