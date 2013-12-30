MANAMA Dec 30 A Bahraini court sentenced five
men to 15 years in prison for two attacks by homemade bombs -
including one during last year's Formula 1 race - the Gulf Arab
state's official BNA news agency said.
BNA said the men had admitted being behind the bombings but
an activist who monitors such cases said they pleaded not guilty
to involvement in the attacks, which destroyed several vehicles
but caused no injuries.
Two of the defendants were tried in absentia.
Bahrain, a Western ally which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet,
has been in political turmoil since a 2011 uprising led by
majority Shi'ites who demand more say in running the kingdom,
which is ruled by the Sunni Muslim al-Khalifa dynasty.
The defendants were also convicted of a number of other
counts relating to explosives, the agency said.
Mohammed al-Maskati, head of the Bahrain Youth Society for
Human Rights, told Reuters the men told the court their
confessions during questioning were obtained under torture.
The authorities were not immediately available for comment
on that allegation but have said in the past that torture is not
government policy.
Widespread and excessive force, including confessions under
torture, was detailed in a commission led by Cherif Bassiouni, a
respected United Nations human rights lawyer, which published
its findings and recommended measures to stop them.
The Bahrain government says it has taken steps to address
security forces brutality by dismissing those responsible and
introducing cameras at police stations to monitor abuses. But
activists say abuses continue.
The authorities quelled the revolt in the island kingdom,
which sits between Sunni-ruled Saudi Arabia and Washington's
main regional antagonist, Shi'ite power Iran.
However, protests and small-scale clashes continue, and bomb
attacks have been increasing since mid-2012. At least one
policeman was killed and seven security officers were wounded by
explosions and homemade bombs in recent months.
Bahraini Shi'ites complain of discrimination in areas such
as jobs and public services - something the government denies.
Talks between the government and opposition have failed to end
the political crisis.
(Reporting by Farishta Saeed; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
Editing by Jon Boyle)