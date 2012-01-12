DUBAI Jan 12 Bahrain's main
telecommunications firm on Thursday said it would re-employ
workers sacked after strikes connected to pro-democracy
protests, the second company to do so in as many days.
More than 2,000 mainly Shi'ite workers were sacked from
state-controlled companies last year for taking part in strikes
and protests against perceived discrimination and the dominance
of the ruling Sunni Muslim al-Khalifa family.
Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) will take
back axed workers "who agree to abide by Bahrain's labour law
and Batelco internal policies", chairman Sheikh Hamad Bin
Abdulla al-Khalifa said in a statement.
Despite moves to ease tensions, unrest continues in the Gulf
island state. Shi'ites and police clash almost daily outside the
capital, Manama.
A Labour Ministry committee had put pressure on the company
after a ministry review found that 102 of the 172 Batelco staff
who lost their jobs had been illegally dismissed.
Bahrain, base for the U.S. Fifth Fleet, has also been under
international pressure to reinstate Shi'ite workers.
A commission of international lawyers set up by King Hamad
bin Isa al-Khalifa to investigate the unrest said in November
that many Bahrainis had been unfairly dismissed. The government
promised to implement its recommendations.
Bahrain's Formula One circuit, due to host a race in April
after the 2011 edition was cancelled, reinstated staff on
Wednesday.
