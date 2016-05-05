DUBAI May 5 The National Shipping Company of
Saudi Arabia has signed a 700 million riyal ($186.7
million) loan to partly-finance the purchase of three very large
crude carriers (VLCCs), the company known as Bahri said in a
bourse filing on Thursday.
It said the loan, provided by Alinma Bank and
covering 80 percent of the value of the ships being acquired,
would run for ten years.
It would be repaid in semi-annual instalments starting from
six months after the loan's signing date, with the final payment
consisting of 30 percent of the loan amount, the statement
added.
($1 = 3.7490 riyals)
(Reporting by Noah Browning and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by
David French)