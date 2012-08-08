MUMBAI Aug 8 Shares in Bharti Airtel lost more than 7 percent to their lowest in two years after India's top telecoms carrier posted its 10th straight quarter of profit decline as cut-throat competition squeezed margins.

Bharti's shares were down 6.4 percent at 274.80 rupees, losing about 72.15 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) worth of market capitalisation in a single day. The shares touched a low of 272.40 rupees and were heading towards their biggest single-day loss since February. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)