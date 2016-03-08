BEIJING, March 8 The electric car subsidiary of
BAIC Motor Corp Ltd plans to pursue an initial public
offering, an executive told Reuters on Tuesday, as the company
aligns itself with the government's policy objective to develop
green cars.
"We have this plan, but it is still not clear when we will
execute it," said Zhang Yong, deputy general manager of Beijing
Electric Vehicle Co, without elaborating.
BAIC is also seeking to raise 3 billion yuan ($460 million)
in a financing round for its electric car business, Bloomberg
reported earlier on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
A spokeswoman for Beijing Electric Vehicle declined to
immediately comment on the financing round or details of the
IPO.
The central government is pushing car makers to develop
electric and hybrid cars; they see this as the industry's best
shot at closing a competitive gap with more experienced global
rivals and as a method to curb pollution.
Chinese automakers have responded by throwing themselves
headlong into developing new energy vehicles, with sales of such
cars quadrupling last year, and making China the largest market
for electric cars.
BAIC's E-series cars were the second best-selling full
electric models in 2015, according to China Passenger Car
Association, followed by the Kandi Panda K11, made by a joint
venture between Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd and
Kandi Technologies Group Inc.
($1 = 6.5067 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)