BRIEF-Lianhua Supermarket Holdings updates on share transfer deals and resumption of trading
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
BEIJING, March 6 Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group's green energy car subsidiary plans to pursue an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi told Reuters on Monday.
Xu made the remarks on the sidelines of China's parliamentary session under way in Beijing. (Reporting by Yawen Chen and Jake Spring; editing by David Clarke)
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 29 May 2017
* Says it will acquire site of real estate comparison related business, for 450 million yen and additional amount(no less than 40 million yen, or no more than 420 million yen), from Global Search Co.,Ltd.