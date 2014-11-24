HONG KONG Nov 24 Chinese automaker BAIC Motor,
part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG, will seek
approval from Hong Kong's stock exchange on Thursday for a
planned initial public offering worth up to $1.5 billion, IFR
reported on Monday.
BAIC Motor is set to start gauging investor interest for the
IPO on Dec. 1, if it gets clearance from the exchange's listing
committee, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The
IPO roadshow would start on Dec. 8, with pricing slated for Dec.
12.
A spokeswoman for BAIC Motor in Beijing said the company had
no comment on IPO plans.
Citic Securities, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS are the joint
sponsors for the IPO, according to the automaker's draft IPO
prospectus.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Additional reporting by Samuel
Shen in SHANGHAI; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)