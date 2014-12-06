BRIEF-Teamsters Local 703 agrees to withdraw Central Grocers temporary restraining order
* On tuesday, April 25, Teamsters Local 703, Central Grocers reached understanding to resolve union's action for a temporary restraining order
HONG KONG Dec 6 Chinese automaker BAIC Motor, part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG, hopes to raise between $1.22 billion-$1.57 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), IFR reported on Saturday.
BAIC is offering shares in a range of HK$7.60-HK$9.80 each, which translates into a 2015 price-to-earnings multiple of 6.3 to 8.3, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
Cornerstone investors have committed between $700-800 million to the IPO, the report added.
BAIC Motor is the passenger car unit of ambitious state-owned Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC). Last year, the high-end German auto maker Daimler sealed a deal to buy a 12 percent stake in BAIC Motor for 640 million euros ($786 million) to boost its China presence and secure a foothold before the long-expected IPO.
(1 US dollar = 0.8140 euro) (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* On tuesday, April 25, Teamsters Local 703, Central Grocers reached understanding to resolve union's action for a temporary restraining order
April 27 Alphabet Inc Chief Executive Larry Page said on Thursday that the holding corporate structure for search unit Google and a host of new businesses has succeeded in creating more transparency for investors.