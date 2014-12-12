HONG KONG Dec 12 Chinese automaker BAIC Motor
Corp Ltd (IPO-BAC.SS), part-owned by Germany's Daimler AG
, is set to raise about $1.42 billion in an initial
public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the
deal said on Friday.
The automaker plans to price 1.24 billion shares at HK$8.90
each, said the people, who declined to be named because the
pricing decision has not yet been made public.
The price is not final and may change, the people said.
The price would be just above the mid-point of a HK$7.60 to
HK$9.80 marketing range, putting the total value of the offer at
HK$11.03 billion ($1.42 billion).
BAIC Motor did not immediately respond to an emailed request
for comment.
The stock will begin trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
on Dec. 19.
($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio Barreto)