Fitbit's quarterly revenue slumps 40.8 percent
Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
BEIJING China's Baidu Inc said it would become the default search engine for Amazon.com Inc's Kindle and Fire hardware platforms in China, effective on Thursday.
Baidu will also cooperate with Amazon on search service, distribution, and video content, it said on its website on Thursday.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.
Alphabet Inc said on Wednesday it was investigating widespread reports about a spam campaign in which recipients received emails from known contacts that asked them to click on a link to review a Google Docs document.