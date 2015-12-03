BRIEF-Veresen announces Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.12
* Increased full year 2017 distributable cash guidance mid-point by 6% to $1.13 per common share
BEIJING Dec 3 China's Baidu Inc said it would become the default search engine for Amazon.com Inc's Kindle and Fire hardware platforms in China, effective on Thursday.
Baidu will also cooperate with Amazon on search service, distribution, and video content, it said on its website on Thursday. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Increased full year 2017 distributable cash guidance mid-point by 6% to $1.13 per common share
* Accelerate Diagnostics reports 191 instruments under contract and 3x revenue growth for first quarter 2017