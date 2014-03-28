(Adds Baidu attorney, China Foreign Ministry comment)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 27 Chinese Internet company
Baidu Inc on Thursday won the dismissal of a U.S.
lawsuit by pro-democracy activists who complained that Baidu
illegally suppressed political speech on China's most widely
used Internet search engine.
Eight New York writers and video producers had accused Baidu
of creating search engine algorithms, at the behest of China, to
block users in the United States from viewing articles, videos
and other information advocating greater democracy in China.
The plaintiffs said this kept Baidu users from seeing their
work, unlike users of other search engines such as Google
and Microsoft's Bing. They sought $16 million
in damages for violations of their civil and equal protection
rights.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan, however,
concluded that the results produced by Baidu's search engine
constituted protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution,
warranting dismissal of the May 2011 lawsuit.
"The First Amendment protects Baidu's right to advocate for
systems of government other than democracy (in China or
elsewhere) just as surely as it protects plaintiffs' rights to
advocate for democracy," the judge wrote.
Furman likened a search engine's "editorial judgment" to
that of a newspaper editor who decides which stories to publish.
He also said there is a "strong argument" that the First
Amendment immunizes search results from "most, if not all" kinds
of civil liability and government regulation.
"To allow plaintiffs' suit to proceed, let alone to hold
Baidu liable for its editorial judgments, would contravene the
principle upon which our political system and cultural life
rest: That each person should decide for himself or herself the
ideas and beliefs deserving of expression, consideration and
adherence," the judge said.
APPEAL PLANNED
Stephen Preziosi, a lawyer for the activists, said his
clients will appeal.
"The court has laid out a perfect paradox: That it will
allow the suppression of free speech, in the name of free
speech," he said in an interview.
Preziosi also criticized Furman's newspaper editor
comparison, calling Baidu "more analogous to a town square,
where pretty much anyone can go and say what he wants."
Baidu declined to provide immediate comment.
The import of the decision is that Baidu, along with other
search engines like Google, Yahoo and Microsoft Corp's
Bing, has the same editorial rights as print publications and
can choose whether or not to publish people's writings, said
Carey Ramos, of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, and Baidu's
lead attorney for the case.
"That rights extends to Internet media as well as print
media. And it protects Chinese media as much as American media,"
said Ramos.
"The plaintiffs sued Baidu saying, 'You're violating our
first amendment rights because you don't include our writings in
your search results,' but the court said, 'No, you've got it
backwards, your lawsuit violates Baidu's first amendment rights
by asking the court to penalise Baidu for not returning the
results you want.'"
China's Foreign Ministry also responded to a question on the
lawsuit.
"The Chinese government consistently guarantees in
accordance with the law Chinese citizens' freedom of speech, and
consistently demands that Chinese internet companies strictly
enforce relevant Chinese laws and rules," said Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei.
"The relevant judgement just so happens to affirm Chinese
government policy," he said.
The lawsuit had been filed one year after Google pulled its
search engine out of China after hitting censorship problems.
China has also blocked Google's YouTube service, and social
networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter.
In March 2013, Furman had dismissed the lawsuit on
procedural grounds but later allowed the case to resume.
The case is Zhang et al v. Baidu.com Inc, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-03388.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington, D.C. and Paul
Carsten and Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Leslie Adler,
Peter Galloway and Cynthia Osterman)