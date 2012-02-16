* Q4 Revenue $710.9 mln vs Street's $708.8 mln

* Q4 net income $326.3 mln

* Shares up after hours

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 16 China's top search engine, Baidu Inc, beat Wall Street's earnings estimates as its revenue grew more than 80 percent year-on-year in the fourth-quarter.

Shares of Baidu surged more than 4 percent to $147.64 in after-hours trade on Thursday.

Baidu said it expects first-quarter revenue of $666.5 million to $688 million . A nalysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for revenue of $678.8 million.

For the fourth quarter, Baidu reported net income of $326.3 million, or 93 cents per American depositary share. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 91 cents per ADS, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .

Baidu's revenue came in at $710.9 million , a hair above the average analyst expectation of $708.8 million. At this time last year, Baidu reported revenue of $371.3 million.