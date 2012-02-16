* Q4 Revenue $710.9 mln vs Street's $708.8 mln
* Q4 net income $326.3 mln
* Shares up after hours
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 16 China's top search
engine, Baidu Inc, beat Wall Street's earnings
estimates as its revenue grew more than 80 percent year-on-year
in the fourth-quarter.
Shares of Baidu were up more than 2 percent to $144.98 in
after-hours trade on Thursday.
Baidu said it expects first-quarter revenue of $666.5
million to $688 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S were looking for revenue of $678.8 million.
"The guidance is inline, but people think that considering
the (economic) environment and the early Chinese new year, maybe
the company is giving conservative guidance," said Qi Guo an
analyst at ThinkEquity.
Baidu has expanded its dominant position in China's Internet
search market ever since Google Inc decided in 2010 to
relocate its search engine to Hong Kong following a standoff
with the Chinese government over Internet censorship.
In the fourth quarter, China's online search market grew
70.2 percent to 568 billion yuan, according to technology
consulting firm iResearch. For 2011, Baidu had a 76.1 percent
share of the market, while Google had 19.8 percent.
Baidu reported fourth-quarter net income of $326.3 million,
or 93 cents per American depositary share. Analysts, on average,
were looking for earnings of 91 cents per ADS, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .
Baidu's revenue came in at $710.9 million, a hair above the
average analyst expectation of $708.8 million. At this time last
year, Baidu reported revenue of $371.3 million.
With more than half a billion users, China is the world's
largest Internet market. Yet, Internet penetration is only at
38.3 percent and user sophistication outside the big cities
remains low.
Baidu has made efforts to expand into mobile, travel and
online video sectors to boost growth. Baidu is also in the midst
of launching its own browser, Baidu Liuluanqi.
Shares of Baidu have gained more than 17 percent since the
start of the year, but remain off their 52-week high of $165.96.