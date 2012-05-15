SHANGHAI May 15 Baidu Inc, China's
largest search engine, said on Tuesday it will launch a cheap
smartphone with Foxconn Technology Group, Sichuan Changhong
Electric Co and China Unicom, marking the
company's entrance into the mass smartphone market.
The Changhong-branded smartphone to be made by Foxconn will
use Baidu's mobile Cloud operating system and will retail for
less than 1,000 yuan ($160), Baidu said in a statement.
Baidu did not give a release date for the low-cost phone,
but said it will be available in the "very near future".
Baidu said on Friday that the Baidu Cloud will replace its
Baidu Yi mobile operating system that it launched last year.
China's ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies
dominate the country's low-end smartphone space.
Samsung Electronics was the top smartphone vendor in
China in the fourth quarter last year.