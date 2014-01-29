* Late to the game, Baidu searches for killer apps
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Jan 30 China's Baidu Inc knows
where you are, where you're going and when you want dumplings,
guiding you from web page to restaurant when you use its search
engine.
Now the biggest Chinese technology company traded in the
United States needs to figure out how to make money when you use
its mobile Internet services, a game it admits it came to late.
Monetising mobile services is an issue faced by legions of
tech companies from indie game developers to Facebook Inc
. While the social network has surprised with its rapid
revenue growth from mobile, ad fees for mobile are still lower
than those for desktop services for most companies because the
services are less mature.
Baidu's tactics to catch up to rivals include buying other
businesses like the $1.9 billion purchase of 91 Wireless app
store and the group-buying site Nuomi - think GroupOn Inc
- which Baidu fully acquired last week after securing a
59 percent stake last August.
"We have tried many ways to monetise...We haven't really got
the answer yet," said Wang Haifeng, chief scientist at Baidu.
"Our mobile efforts, according to a lot of people, started a bit
late, but the mobile Internet is just beginning and it's still
very hard to tell."
The company made some headway in monetising mobile users
when it announced in July that 10 percent of its revenues in
2013 came from mobile. Its share price rose 71 percent in 2013,
and its market cap is now $55 billion. Revenue growth in the
third quarter was the highest in 10 quarters, it also said.
Even with that lofty valuation, Beijing-based Baidu is
overshadowed by rivals like e-commerce titan Alibaba Group
Holding, whose eagerly-awaited IPO could value it
at more than $100 billion, and Tencent Holdings, a
video game cash cow, whose mobile messaging app WeChat has taken
China by storm.
"Baidu certainly had the most trouble making mobile work and
at this point in the game, mobile is what matters to investors,"
said Michael Clendenin, managing director of Shanghai-based
RedTech Advisors. "Mobile monetisation has got to be the number
one concern for investors."
Making money from mobile is also a key concern for investors
because usage patterns on the Internet are changing in a way
that caused Wired magazine to declare "the web is dead."
Instead of being glued to a PC screen and using a search
engine like Baidu's or Google's, people now tend to trawl the
mobile Internet on their smartphone or tablet using the most
relevant application like Alibaba's Taobao or Tmall for online
shopping. This means Baidu faces an uphill battle.
"The centre of Baidu's mobile ecosystem will still be
search," said Wendy Huang, a Hong Kong-based technology analyst
with Standard Chartered Bank. "That's why they're integrating
maps with search. When you search for Peking duck, you're seeing
nearby restaurants in your results."
Although Baidu said that revenues from mobile made up more
than 10 percent of its total for the second quarter of 2013,
industry observers will be wondering if it can increase that to
hold a decent share of the mobile search market.
Key to that will be getting more clients to pay for
mobile-optimised web sites, said Clendenin. But because the
mobile Internet is highly fragmented, Baidu is unlikely to ever
enjoy the dominance on mobile search that it enjoys on PCs.
"Tencent and Alibaba are like the giant robots and monsters
in 'Pacific Rim', slugging it out over dominance of the mobile
Internet. Baidu doesn't really factor," said Chi Tsang, a Hong
Kong-based technology analyst with HSBC.
This could make Baidu a dark horse for investors in 2014,
said Tsang, as it will be cheaper due to low expectations and
the company can focus on its core business of search while
Tencent and Alibaba duke it out in mobile.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
The challenge for Baidu, said Standard Chartered's Huang, is
how well it can integrate its recently acquired businesses into
its current products.
The odds are most in favour of those geared towards
location-based services, rather than some of the other products
the company is making, such as technologically advanced but less
obviously profitable translation apps.
The future of Baidu could be in these location-based
businesses, and not the 91 Wireless app store and gaming centre,
which lags Tencent's offerings and those of search competitor
Qihoo 360 Technology Co.
Nuomi and Baidu-controlled Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd
, a travel web site valued at $2.9 billion, could be
transformed into location-based services, turning a simple
search into a shopping trip or meal, an idea known in China as
online-to-offline or "O2O".
An illustration of Baidu's expertise in location-based
services is an interactive map on its web site that shows the
millions of Chinese on the move around the country as they
travel for the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival holiday, the
largest annual human migration in the world.
According to Baidu's Wang, mobile users in China already
send 5 billion positioning requests every day using their phones
or tablets to pinpoint their location. Now it's about converting
that mass of requests into cash.
"The race is far from over: we have built a good ecosystem
in the past year, so we see 2014 as a critical year for what
happens next," said Wang.