(Corrects final paragraph to show planned spinoff of 91
Wireless will be scrapped)
July 16 Baidu Inc, China's top search
engine, plans to acquire app store 91 Wireless for $1.9 billion
to strengthen its foothold in the country's highly competitive
mobile computing sector.
Baidu will buy a 57.4 percent stake in 91 Wireless, one of
China's earliest appstores, from NetDragon Websoft Inc
for $1.09 billion, and the remainder from other shareholders,
both companies said on Tuesday.
"It's good for Baidu because if you look at mobile,
currently apps are more popular than mobile sites because
Internet download speeds are slow. So with the acquisition of
this appstore, Baidu can work more closely with the apps
developer and be able to enhance further their search
capabilities," said Elinor Leung, an analyst with CLSA in Hong
Kong.
China's mobile Internet market is expected to double to
about 300 billion yuan ($48 billion) in 2014 from 150 billion
yuan in 2012, with the number of active mobile Internet users
rising to 749 million from 521 million during the same period,
according to research firm Analysys International.
NetDragon's shares lost as much as a fifth of their value on
Tuesday and were down 18 percent at HK$19.74 at 0305 GMT.
NetDragon also said in a statement that it would scrap the
planned spinoff and listing of 91 Wireless on Hong Kong's
secondary Growth Enterprise Market if the acquisition is
finalised.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)