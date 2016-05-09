BEIJING May 9 Baidu Inc must rein in
paid-for advertisements within search results after a student
died following experimental cancer treatment he found via
China's biggest search engine, Chinese regulators said on
Monday.
Baidu must clean up in-search healthcare adverts and
paid-for search adverts of any kind cannot only be based on the
highest bidder, according to a statement from the internet,
industry and health regulators, posted on the website of the
Cyberspace Administration of China.
Such adverts must be restricted to no more than 30 percent
of a page of search results, the statement said.
