SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Baidu Inc, China's largest search engine, posted slightly better-than-expected revenue of $1.23 billion in the second quarter, sending its shares up more than 13 percent.

Analysts had on average expected the company to record revenue of $1.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Baidu's stock rose to $128.63 in after-hours trade, after closing at $113.37 on the Nasdaq.