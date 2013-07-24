Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Baidu Inc, China's largest search engine, posted slightly better-than-expected revenue of $1.23 billion in the second quarter, sending its shares up more than 13 percent.
Analysts had on average expected the company to record revenue of $1.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Baidu's stock rose to $128.63 in after-hours trade, after closing at $113.37 on the Nasdaq.
March 27 Colombian airline Avianca countersued its No. 2 shareholder on Monday, escalating a battle over a plan by top shareholder Synergy Group Corp to forge an alliance with United Continental Holdings Inc.
* TESARO announces U.S. FDA approval of zejula™ (niraparib) for women with recurrent ovarian cancer