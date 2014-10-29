UPDATE 2-Thai police to review ways to take down online content after Facebook killing
* Latest case of violent crime depicted on social media sites
Oct 29 Baidu Inc posted a less-than-expected 52 percent surge in third-quarter revenue, even as mobile traffic for China's dominant Internet search engine continued to grow.
The company often referred to as China's Google reported sales of 13.52 billion yuan or $2.203 billion in the third quarter, lagging the 13.56 billion yuan that analysts had expected on average. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Latest case of violent crime depicted on social media sites
April 26 London Stock Exchange Group reported higher quarterly income as its clearing and FTSE Russell index compiling businesses grew strongly, adding it was exploring investments to drive growth after the collapse of its proposed Deutsche Boerse merger.