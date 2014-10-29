Oct 29 Baidu Inc posted a less-than-expected 52 percent surge in third-quarter revenue, even as mobile traffic for China's dominant Internet search engine continued to grow.

The company often referred to as China's Google reported sales of 13.52 billion yuan or $2.203 billion in the third quarter, lagging the 13.56 billion yuan that analysts had expected on average. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)