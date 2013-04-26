* Baidu Q1 net profit misses target, shares sink after-hours
* Sees traffic acquisition costs increasing in medium term
* Video content costs expected to trend down rest of year
* Will continue to invest in sales and marketing
By Melanie Lee
April 25 Baidu Inc, China's largest
search engine, will increase marketing expenditures for the rest
of the year to counter competition from rival Qihoo 360
Technology, which may further put the brakes on profit
growth.
Baidu posted on Friday its slowest quarterly profit growth
since end-September 2008, citing a rise in traffic acquisition
costs, or what a search engine pays to partner websites and
software applications to show its search box or results.
Traffic acquisition costs for the quarter were equivalent to
about 10.2 percent of total revenue, up from 7.8 percent a year
ago, and Baidu said it expects that margin to rise until the end
of the year.
"We have said very clearly that this year we will put a big
emphasis on sales and marketing promotional expenses to push our
products through the systems," Baidu's chief financial officer,
Jennifer Li, said on an earnings conference call.
"At this stage of the company's life, we do not focus on
managing toward a specific margin target," Li said. "We target
strategically important areas that make sense for us to invest."
Baidu disappointed investors and reported net income for the
quarter ended March 31 increased 8.5 percent year-on-year to
$328.9 million, or 95 cents per American Depositary Share, short
of the $1.03 per ADS analysts had expected. It was the second
consecutive quarter that profit growth eased.
Revenue in the first quarter rose 40 percent to $961
million, also short of the $969.3 million expected by analysts
polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"It was the bottomline that people were disappointed about,
in terms of the high expenses," said Dick Wei, a Hong Kong-based
JP Morgan analyst.
Qihoo's share of the search market remains relatively small
compared to Baidu's 80 percent holding, but it has ramped up its
search monetisation products this year to better compete.
Industry analysts warn that rapidly changing user habits and
competition in the search market could weigh on revenue.
Shares of Baidu, which have fallen about 12 percent since
the start of the year, were down more than 8 percent at $84.83
in after-hours trading on Thursday.
In addition to the increase in costs, the consolidation of
the results from Baidu's loss-making online video unit, iQiyi,
also ate into profit margins.
Analysts said they do not envision iQiyi being profitable in
the near future given the high costs of the online video sector.
In the first quarter, content costs associated with iQiyi
were at 1.6 percent of revenue. Li said she expects content
costs to trend downward for the rest of the year.
Baidu's sales and marketing costs increased 77 percent while
research and development costs rose 83 percent for the quarter.
For the second quarter, Baidu estimated revenue of $1.187
billion to $1.216 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had an average forecast of $1.2 billion.
On Thursday, local media reported that Baidu was in the
process of acquiring Chinese online video firm, PPS Net TV, for
between $350-$400 million. Baidu declined to comment about the
report.
(Additional reporting by Alexei Oreskovic in San Francisco;
Editing by Richard Chang and Miral Fahmy)