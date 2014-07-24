UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Baidu Inc, China's biggest Internet search company, blew away Wall Street's targets with a 34.1 percent jump in quarterly net profit, helped by a surge in mobile revenue.
It shares climbed 7.3 percent in after hours trading to $219.20, from a close of $204.27 on the Nasdaq.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 3.55 billion yuan ($571.7 million) in the three months ending June, beating analyst estimates of 2.82 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate. ($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.