SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Chinese Internet search company Baidu reported an increase in revenue and profit in the first three months of the year, but forecast a second-quarter revenue range that was at the low end of Wall Street expectations.

Shares of Baidu fell in after-hours trade to $125, from a close on the Nasdaq of $135.83.

Baidu said revenue in the second quarter will range between $847.2 million and $867 million. The $857.1 million midpoint of the range was below the $862.8 m illion expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Baidu said its net income in the three months ended March 31 increased roughly 76 percent year-over-year to $299 million, or 85 cents per ADS.

Revenue in the first quarter was up 75 percent to $677 million, roughly in line with analyst expectations.