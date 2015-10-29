UPDATE 3-U.S. judge calls for criminal probe into trade secrets theft raised in Uber case
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
Oct 29 Baidu Inc, China's biggest Internet search company, reported a 36 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more advertising money flowed into the company's core search engine business.
Net income attributable to Baidu fell to 2.84 billion yuan, or 7.92 yuan per American depositary share, from 3.88 billion yuan, or 11 yuan per American depositary share a year earlier.
Revenue rose to 18.38 billion yuan from 13.52 billion yuan. (Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing; Alan John Koshy and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level