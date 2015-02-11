PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
Feb 11 Baidu Inc, owner of China's dominant search engine, reported a 47.5 percent rise quarterly revenue, helped by growth in mobile traffic.
The company, sometimes referred to as China's Google, reported revenue of 14.05 billion yuan, or $2.26 billion, for the fourth quarter.
Mobile revenue represented 42 percent of total revenue, up from 36 percent in the third quarter, Baidu said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
* Platinum hits four-month low (Updates prices, adds French election comment)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.