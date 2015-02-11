Feb 11 Baidu Inc, owner of China's dominant search engine, reported a 47.5 percent rise quarterly revenue, helped by growth in mobile traffic.

The company, sometimes referred to as China's Google, reported revenue of 14.05 billion yuan, or $2.26 billion, for the fourth quarter.

Mobile revenue represented 42 percent of total revenue, up from 36 percent in the third quarter, Baidu said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru)