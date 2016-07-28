July 28 Baidu Inc, China's biggest
Internet search firm, reported a 34 percent fall in quarterly
net income - its biggest ever decline since going public - hurt
by a healthcare scandal that embroiled the company this year.
The company's net income fell to 2.41 billion yuan ($362
million) in the April-June quarter from 3.66 billion yuan a year
earlier, Baidu said in a statement on Thursday.
Baidu was expected to post net income of 2.42 billion yuan,
according to a Thomson Reuters survey of 8 analysts.
Baidu's revenue rose 10.2 percent to 18.26 billion yuan from
16.58 billion yuan a year earlier, marking its slowest growth in
nearly eight years.
Analysts had expected revenue to rise 9.6 percent.
($1 = 6.6538 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)