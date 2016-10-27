Oct 27 China's Baidu Inc reported its
first-ever quarterly revenue decline as a government crackdown
on healthcare advertising earlier this year continues to take
its toll on the country's top search engine.
Baidu's revenue fell to 18.25 billion yuan ($2.69 billion)
in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 18.38 billion yuan a
year earlier.
Net income attributable to the company rose to 3.10 billion
yuan from 2.84 billion yuan, it said on Thursday.
Baidu forecast in July third-quarter revenue of 18.04
billion-18.58 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.78 yuan)
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Paul Carsten
in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel)