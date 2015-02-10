BEIJING Feb 10 Chinese search engine company
Baidu Inc is tapping renewed interest in equities
trading by launching a stocks app using artificial intelligence
to predict how stocks, sectors and markets may perform.
It will compete with similar products from other internet
firms, in particular Tencent Holdings, and it marks a
further step into the financial sector by Baidu, as it and other
companies including Alibaba Group Holding vie to be at
the cutting edge of financial service innovation in China.
Although the product doesn't currently generate revenue,
Baidu could theoretically turn its StockMaster app into a
trading terminal if it gets a brokerage licence in the future.
"Baidu StockMaster gives ordinary small stock investors
access to powerful big data analytics to help them evaluate
stocks on the Chinese markets, as well as the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange and U.S. bourses," the company said on Tuesday.
The tool uses artificial intelligence to analyse news,
markets and Baidu's own search engine data, providing
predictions for how certain stocks, sectors and markets may
change. It will not recommend stocks.
Chinese internet companies' efforts are targeting retail
investors traditionally ignored by entrenched but antiquated
state-backed financial institutions. Alibaba and Tencent have
both received private banking licences, and the latter launched
its WeBank online private bank on a trial basis last month.
As China's dominant search engine, Baidu has in recent
months trumpeted the big data analysis and artificial
intelligence capabilities at its disposal.
"This is just the sort of sector - where access to
information is unequal, putting the small investor at a
disadvantage and creating inefficiencies - where Baidu can
really add value," the firm said in its emailed statement.
The revival of interest in stocks among China's legions of
small investors comes after Chinese indexes rallied sharply at
the end of 2014 to become the world's best performing major
market that year. Companies that capitalised on the trend, in
particular brokerages, have been rewarded by strong stock market
valuations themselves.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained over 50 percent in 2014
but is down nearly 3 percent year-to-date, and some are worried
the current rally could end in a similar fashion to a rally in
2009 that crashed abruptly, which turned many retail investors
away from stocks for years.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Pete Sweeney and David
Evans)