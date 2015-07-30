BEIJING, July 30 Baidu Inc, China's biggest search engine company, said on Thursday it will repurchase $1 billion of its shares, after the company's stock price was hammered by investors following weak earnings results on Monday.

The repurchase programme will take place over the next 12 months and be funded from the company's existing cash balance, Baidu said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kim Coghill)