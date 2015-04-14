TEL AVIV, April 14 Music education technology
company Tonara said on Tuesday it raised $5 million in a funding
round led by China's dominant search engine Baidu and
Israel's Carmel Ventures.
Baidu's investment and partnership will accelerate Tonara's
growth, particularly in China, the world's largest music
education market, the Israeli company said.
In December, Baidu made its first direct investment in an
Israeli start-up when it invested $3 million in video capture
firm Pixellot. It is also an investor in Carmel
Ventures' newest fund.
Tonara offers two apps: Tonara, a digital sheet music
platform that follows played music and flips the pages during
rehearsal and performance, and Wolfie, which provides
interactive music lessons to support teacher-student
communication.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)