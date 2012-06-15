LONDON, June 15 (IFR) - Covered bonds could be at risk of
losing their status as ultra-safe investments following the
decision by the European Commission to let national regulators
decide whether or not they want to shield the product from being
bailed-in.
The Commission released its long-awaited Crisis Management
Directive last week, and while secured liabilities are on the
face of it excluded from the scope of the bail-in tool, the
Commission did allow for a potential carve-out if secured
liabilities exceed the value of the assets securing them.
The Commission added that Member States were allowed to
exempt covered bonds from the above provision, but this, bankers
say, could lead to uncertainty for the asset-class as it will be
down to the value individual national regulators attach to
covered bonds.
"Certain regulators will come out in favour of covered bonds
and others may well allow bail-in of the voluntary OC or even
the residual senior claim which is tantamount to a scenario
where the very structure of a covered bond is picked apart in a
bail-in, but non default, scenario," said Mauricio Noe, head of
covered bond origination at Deutsche Bank.
"I think the bail-in proposal is potentially a bad outcome
for covered bonds."
Should investors start seeing it this way, it could be a
huge blow for the asset-class which has become a vital part of
bank funding as the sovereign crisis has prevented the issuance
of senior unsecured debt.
However, not everyone was as gloomy. As was expected, the
Association of German Pfandbrief Banks has come out in support
of the product and predicts that other regulators will follow
suit.
"We share that the view as Covered Bonds defined by UCITs
are exempt from the bail-in tool," said Jens Tolkmitt, executive
director of the VDP.
"We expect all member states will draw the option to shield
secured liabilities completely, as the bail-in remoteness lies
at the core of the covered bond idea."
Moody's believes that in jurisdictions with long-established
covered bond markets, it is unlikely that regulators would not
take advantage of the option to safeguard the product. While
Germany has a long-established framework, this is not the case
for countries such as the UK and Italy, for example, where
covered bonds are a 21st century product.
Some bankers believe that newer jurisdictions might not be
as quick to safeguard the product.
A White Paper released by HM Treasury failed to offer any
reassurance, as it stated that while full secured liabilities
should not be bailed in, any unsecured residual claims (OC)
could be bailed in.
The White Paper will be followed by draft legislation in the
autumn which will give bankers time to lobby national regulators
to get a better deal for covered bonds.
EXEMPTION, NOT SAFETY
While national regulators may decide to completely exempt
covered bonds from ever being bailed-in, there are still risks.
"Exemption from bail-in does not mean safe," said Richard
Kemmish, head of covered bond origination at Credit Suisse.
"What is unclear is whether the proposals are more or less
likely to results in the 'leakage' of voluntary
overcollateralisation ahead of a bank failure."
Kemmish added that in an extreme scenario covered bonds
could become standalone pools with the failed bank no longer
able to substitute failed assets or address ALM mismatches.
Covered bonds have yet to be tested in an insolvency
situation and whenever a covered bond issuer has failed, its
outstanding liabilities were transferred to a good bank or found
a taker. Therefore, there is a big question mark over whether a
cover pool could continue to service the assets once a bank has
failed.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing Helene Durand and Julian
Baker)