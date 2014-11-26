BRIEF-Capitaland Mall Trust posts Q1 Net property income of S$120.1 million
* Qtrly distribution per unit (DPU) was 2.73 cents, unchanged from 1Q 2016
Nov 26 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Plc :
* Richard Barfield will be standing down from board, and as chairman
* Nick Bannerman will become chairman of board
AMSTERDAM, April 20 A Dutch court ordered prosecutors to open an investigation on Thursday into whether a Shell-Exxon joint venture bears any criminal responsibility for earthquakes triggered by production at the country's largest gas field.