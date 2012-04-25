WASHINGTON, April 25 More than 100 smaller banks
were able to tap government programs to pay off bailout money
they received during the financial crisis but those still owing
face a perilous future, a federal watchdog said on Wednesday.
In its latest quarterly report to Congress, the Special
Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, known
as SIGTARP, noted that as of March 31 there were still 351
regional and community banks in the bailout program.
Banks had to agree to give the Treasury Department an
ownership interest in the form of preferred stock and warrants
to buy more stock as a condition of receiving bailout money.
They have to buy the stock back to exit the program.
SIGTARP noted that 137 banks were able to refinance out of
the bailout program by using money they received through another
program, the Small Business Lending Fund, which was set up in
2010 to let Treasury make capital investments in banks and so
boost credit availability for small businesses.
The report notes that the hundreds of banks left behind,
still owing bailout money, are mostly smaller and they face a
new risk because dividend payments that they are required to pay
the government nearly double in late 2013 to 9 percent from 5
percent.
Smaller banks typically have a harder time raising capital
than big banks, and are more reliant on lending in smaller
communities, many of which still are recovering from the severe
recession the economy endured as part of the financial crisis.
The increased dividend kicks in after a bank has been in the
bailout program for five years and was intended to be an
incentive to pay off bailout money though it now is a
fast-approaching new burden for those unable to do so.
SIGTARP said there were signs that some community banks were
facing a squeeze as the healthy banks leave the bailout program
and the less-healthy remain in it.
"Of the 351 banks remaining in TARP as of March 31, 2012,
there were 163, or 46 percent, that were not current in making
dividends and interest payments totaling $306 million," the
report said.
It noted that industry experts predict a wave of mergers and
takeovers among community banks in the next three to five years.
Some 95 of the banks still owing TARP money had missed six
or more payments. That gives Treasury the right to appoint
directors to their boards, though it had done so only at nine
banks by March 31.
SIGTARP said it had already recommended to the Treasury that
it prepare "a clear TARP exit path" for the remaining community
banks and it consider amending terms of the contracts for banks
unable to get out before higher dividend payments start.
"Getting these banks back on their feet without Government
assistance must remain a high priority of Treasury and the
federal banking regulators," SIGTARP said.