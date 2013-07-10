(Martin Neil Baily and Aaron Klein are Reuters columnists but
their opinions are their own.)
By Martin Neil Baily and Aaron Klein
July 10 The 2008 financial crisis demonstrated
how interconnected the global financial system is. What began as
a real estate bubble fueled by subprime mortgages in many states
ballooned into a global financial panic of unprecedented
magnitude.
Bundles of poorly underwritten mortgages generated toxic
derivatives bets in a global market. When the dust settled,
there was broad agreement that not only did we need a new
financial regulatory regime, it had to be globally coordinated.
The United States, the European Union, Britain, Japan and
other nations should come up with a regulatory regime that works
across all borders. This does not have to be the exact same set
of rules and regulations, but rather compatible systems, based
on a common set of definitions and structures.
The need for international coordination in swaps is
particularly important, for many of them involve parties in
different countries. One common derivative, for example, an
exchange-rate swap, allows parties in the United States to get
payments in U.S. dollars while those in Europe are paid in
euros. Any variation is the exchange rate between the two
currencies is covered by the swap - for a fee.
We agree with European Union Commissioner Michel Barnier who
said, "Where the rules of another country are comparable and
consistent with the objectives of U.S. law, it is reasonable to
expect U.S. authorities to rely on those rules and recognize
activities regulated under them as compliant."
The devil is always in the details. Broad agreements for
global coordination can quickly break down into national and
international disputes over specific rules. Washington's main
legislative response to the financial crisis, the Dodd-Frank
Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, recognized the
global importance of regulation and required that U.S.
regulation shall apply when derivatives have "a direct and
significant connection with activities in, or effect on,
commerce" of the United States.
Our capital markets regulators, the Securities and Exchange
Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, are
required to either set up their own regulations or accept a
foreign system as compliant for all swaps that fit this
definition.
Congress instructed the two panels to work together to
devise these rules. Despite calls from many experts, however,
Congress did not require the two commissions to come to
agreement. A simple starting point would be for U.S. regulators
to agree on basic constructs - such as the definition of who is
a "U.S. person" or what constitutes "effect on commerce."
Nor did Congress take the more fundamental step of merging
the SEC and the CFTC to create one overall capital markets
regulator. Merging the two panels has strong bipartisan support
- both Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, of the Bush
administration, and former Representative Barney Frank (D-Mass.)
proposed it.
Unfortunately, the SEC and CFTC cannot agree on basic
concepts. So Washington lacks a unified voice in this global
debate. Yet each regulator is moving forward on its own track.
However, the CFTC, which has jurisdiction over roughly 95
percent of the market is stuck debating proposals which do not
yet have majority support.
The CFTC has delayed implementation of these new rules
through July 12, while they try to work out an implementation
agreement. However, the agency's current draft proposal has
encountered significant domestic and international pushback.
Recently, for example, the CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler and
SEC Chairman Mary Jo White went to Montreal to negotiate with
European Union officials to try to find common ground on when to
apply U.S. rules and when to apply European rules.
There are reasons to find promise in the structure that the
Europeans are contemplating. It is different from the CFTC's
proposal, but may prove more efficient in establishing the best
and strongest regulatory system.
The details are crucial to finding a solution, however. With
the European regulatory structure not yet finalized, we must
remain both vigilant and skeptical that the system will be as
robust as some think it will.
However, the CFTC has indicated that it may not be willing
to wait for the Europeans and others to finish their process and
instead allow the U.S. to go forward alone. Unless action is
taken, the CFTC's proposed rules will go into effect in
mid-July. So the law will likely go into effect without the
needed regulatory guidance explaining how to comply.
We support speedy adoption of the Dodd-Frank financial
rules. In this case, however, international cooperation is so
crucial that the CFTC ought to pass another extension, providing
additional time for the Europeans and others to coordinate on a
set of regulations.
If it has taken almost three years to get the rules right,
we can certainly take another three months. What we should not
do is allow this current extension to elapse and put into place
a legal structure without any regulatory framework.
The CFTC should study the European regulations to make sure
that our regulatory system can work with theirs. We should also
incorporate the best elements of their system, acknowledging
that other nations can often come up with excellent solutions.
At no point, however, should we undermine our own regulatory
system to make it compliant. We should work with Europe on a
race to the top - not the bottom.
Good intentions do not always make for the best regulatory
system. For example, a strong regulatory regime that is easily
avoided by moving trading activities offshore provides little
protection. The goal is to get it right - which in this case
requires working with other nations.
While our internal regulatory system is unfortunately so
bifurcated that it is difficult for Washington to speak with one
voice, that should not stop us from working cooperatively to
implement the best system worldwide.
Our solutions will be tested when the next crisis begins.
Let's hope for everyone's sake that all nations get it right.
(Martin Neil Baily is a senior fellow at the Brookings
Institution and co-chairman of the Bipartisan Policy Center's
Financial Regulatory Reform Initiative. He served as chairman of
President Bill Clinton's Council of Economic Advisers,
1999-2001. Aaron Klein is the project director of the center's
reform initiative and a former deputy assistant secretary in the
Obama administration Treasury Department. )
