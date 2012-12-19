HONG KONG Dec 19 U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital said it has hired Gaby Abdelnour, former Asia-Pacific CEO at J.P. Morgan, as a senior adviser.

Abdelnour's appointment takes effect from Jan. 1, 2013.

Abdelnour, who headed J.P. Morgan's Asia-Pacific operations since July 2006, decided to quit the bank earlier this year. .

Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Abdelnour worked as an M&A banker at Merrill Lynch & Co in Asia, and also spent a decade as a managing director at Bankers Trust, where he focused on M&A, leveraged buyouts and private equity, Bain said in a statement on Wednesday.