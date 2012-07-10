NEW YORK, July 10 Bain Capital LLC, the private equity firm co-founded by Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, has completed fundraising for its second Asia fund, closing at $2.3 billion, one of its senior executives said on Tuesday.

"Bain just completed raising its second fund in Asia at $2.3 billion," Bain Capital managing director Craig Boyce told the Asian Venture Capital Journal USA forum in New York.

Bain formally completed the fundraising on July 2, Boyce added. Some $300 million of the capital raised by the fund, Bain Capital Asia Fund II, came from Bain executives.