* Nxt-Id Inc says its unit fit pay inc's token service provider solution has been successfully integrated with visa token service
NEW YORK, July 10 Bain Capital LLC, the private equity firm co-founded by Republican presidential hopeful Mitt Romney, has completed fundraising for its second Asia fund, closing at $2.3 billion, one of its senior executives said on Tuesday.
"Bain just completed raising its second fund in Asia at $2.3 billion," Bain Capital managing director Craig Boyce told the Asian Venture Capital Journal USA forum in New York.
Bain formally completed the fundraising on July 2, Boyce added. Some $300 million of the capital raised by the fund, Bain Capital Asia Fund II, came from Bain executives.
ZURICH, June 8 UBS expects to see 3-3.5 billion Swiss francs ($3.10-3.62 billion) of net outflows from charging wealthy clients holding money in euros, Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner said on Thursday.