By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it
has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans (NPLs)
worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset manager, in
what two people close to the matter said was the U.S. private
equity firm's first such deal in China.
Bain Capital Credit made the purchase as part of its special
situations strategy in Asia, the company said in a statement.
The firm bought the portfolio of real estate-related loans -
including loans linked to retail, hotel and industrial assets -
from China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd, China's
biggest distressed debt manager, one of the people said.
The people declined to be identified as details of the deal
have not officially been made public. Bain and Huarong declined
to comment.
ShoreVest Partners will act as master servicer for the
portfolio, the U.S. private equity firm said, collecting funds
and reporting on the loans on behalf of Bain.
NPLs at Chinese commercial banks reached 1.58 trillion yuan
($230.6 billion) at the end of March, from 1.51 trillion yuan at
the end of 2016, China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) data
showed.
But the market for troubled debt, which includes NPLs as
well as loans categorised as at risk, is much larger, making it
an appealing target for global investors including KKR & Co LP
and Oaktree Capital Group LLC, as well as niche
firms such as Clearwater Capital Partners LLC that have flocked
to China's distressed debt assets in recent years.
Investors can pay as little as a few cents on the dollar for
NPLs, depending on the category of debt they buy. Lost category
loans can sell for 5-8 cents on the dollar or less, while
doubtful category debt could fetch 20-40 cents. That means Bain
may have spent as little as $10 million for the loans based on
the value of previous transactions.
The deal comes as Bain looks to raise $1 billion in its
first Asia-focused credit fund, Reuters reported in February.
The private equity firm has previously invested in the
region in distressed debt and so-called special situations
transactions through its global funds.
