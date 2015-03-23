TOKYO, March 23 U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital LLC plans to acquire Japan Wind Development Co Ltd
through a tender offer in a deal worth up to 9.7
billion yen ($81 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on
Monday.
Bain plans to offer 580 yen per share in Japan Wind
Development, the nation's third-largest wind power company and
listed on the second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,
according to the report. The tender offer is expected to start
from March 24, the Nikkei said.
The price would be 25 percent premium over the company's
closing share price on Friday. Bain plans to purchase all shares
through a company jointly established by Japan Wind Development
President Masayuki Tsukawaki, the paper said.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange temporary halted trading in Japan
Wind Development shares following the report.
($1 = 120.0100 yen)
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)