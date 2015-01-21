BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
HONG KONG Jan 21 Private equity firm Bain Capital is selling all of its remaining stake in Chinese electronics retailer GOME Electrical Appliances Holding Ltd to raise up to HK$1.06 billion ($137 million), according to a term sheet obtained by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The deal, involving 922 million shares, is being marketed at an indicative price range of HK$1.12-$1.15 each, or a discount of 2.5 percent-5.1 percent to the pre-deal spot.
UBS is the sole bookrunner for the deal.
Bain agreed in 2009 to invest more than $400 million in GOME, which competes in China with firms like Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd.
Shares of GOME closed up 2.6 percent on Wednesday at HK$1.19, outpacing a 1.7 percent gain for the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
Many retailers in China are grappling with rising and labour and operating costs as well as cut-throat competition.
($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting By Fiona Lau, Writing by Anne Maie Roantree)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.