LISBON Nov 12 Private equity firms Bain Capital
and Apax Partners have launched a bid to buy Portugal Telecom
assets from Brazil's Oi for an enterprise value of 7.075 billion
euros, setting up a competition with rival bidder Altice
.
Altice, a holding company owned by cable entrepreneur
Patrick Drahi, put an enterprise value on its bid of 7.025
billion euros.
Brazil's Oi is considering selling the operations of
Portugal Telecom in Portugal to reduce debts after a merger
between the two companies.
