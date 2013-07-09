July 9 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Tuesday it hired seven veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co's U.S. brokerage to join the firm's adviser force in Texas.

The advisers, who all primarily focus on serving executives in the oil and gas industries, together managed more than $1.9 billion in client assets at Wells. They joined Baird's private wealth management group in Houston.

The new hires include advisers Richard Ashcroft and Darrell Pesek, who joined as a group and managed $1.3 billion in client assets at Wells, with a combined annual revenue production of $4.3 million.

In addition, advisers Greg Evans, Stephen "Moe" Allain and Jerred Crumley joined Baird from Wells, where they managed $345 million in client assets and together generated $1.4 million in annual revenue production.

Also joining from Wells are advisers John Barnefield, who managed $115 million in clients assets, and William Barrow, who managed $165 million in client assets.

All seven advisers were legacy A.G. Edwards & Sons advisers who joined Wells Fargo after A.G. Edwards was acquired in 2007 by Wachovia, which one year later was acquired by Wells. Many legacy A.G. Edwards advisers stayed with the brokerage through the acquisitions.

Wells Fargo Advisors, the third-largest U.S. brokerage, is owned by Wells Fargo & Co. Wells did not immediately return a request for comment on the adviser departures.

Milwaukee-based Baird said it has added nearly 300 advisers and branch managers to its private wealth management group since 2009, with the bulk of the new hires coming from larger brokerage firms.