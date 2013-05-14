May 14 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Tuesday it hired two teams of veteran financial advisers from top Wall Street brokerages Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and UBS Wealth Management Americas to expand Baird's adviser footprint in the United States.

The teams, based in Minnesota and Tennessee, together managed about $800 million in client assets at their old firms.

In Tennessee, veteran adviser Malcolm Liles and his team joined Baird from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where they managed $585 million in client assets. Liles, who has worked in the advising industry for three decades, was a senior vice president and family wealth director at Morgan Stanley.

Liles was joined by his son, adviser William Liles, and client relationship assistant Sherri Minunno. The team, based in Nashville, is the largest to join Baird so far this year in terms of client assets under management.

In Minnesota, veteran adviser Gerald Brennan joined Baird as a director from UBS Wealth Management Americas, where he managed about $215 million in client assets along with his team. Brennan, who has worked in the advising industry for three decades, had spent more than a decade at UBS.

Brennan was joined by adviser Jim Seidel and registered client relationship associate Lynn Kittelson. The team is based in Edina, Minnesota.

Milwaukee-based Baird said it has added nearly 300 advisers and branch managers to its private wealth management group since 2009.

The group's vice chairman, John Mabee, said many of the firm's new hires have come from larger brokerages owned by major Wall Street companies. He said the contrast of Baird, as a smaller, privately owned firm, has helped attract a lot of the firm's new hires.

"It makes a difference when you're spending your own money to build the company," Mabee said in an interview.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management is majority owned by Morgan Stanley and UBS Wealth Management Americas is owned by the Swiss bank UBS AG . The two brokerages are among the largest in the United States, along with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors.

Morgan Stanley confirmed the departures but did not comment further. UBS declined to comment.