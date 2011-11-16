Nov 16 Robert W. Baird & Co said on Wednesday it hired seven new advisers to help expand its presence in states including Colorado and California.

The new hires, which include recruits from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and Wells Fargo Advisors, managed a combined $717 million in client assets at their previous firms. Baird has hired more than 200 financial advisers and branch managers for its private wealth group over the past three years.

"We've had a pretty good year, percentage-wise," said John Mabee, vice chairman of the firm's Private Wealth Management group. "There's so much unrest at all of the major wirehouses right now, and more and more financial advisers are looking to see what alternatives there could be."

Baird is an attractive destination for financial advisers because it is privately-held and employee-owned, Mabee said. Out of the firm's roughly 2,700 associates, about 1,100 of them are shareholders, he said.

RECENT HIRES AT BAIRD

In Colorado, adviser Philip Holbert has joined the firm's Denver office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, where he managed $100 million in client assets.

Holbert had been with Citigroup (C.N) for nearly two decades, staying with the firm after the merger of Citi's Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley's (MS.N) wealth management division in 2009.

In Utah, adviser Richard Nigro joined Baird's Salt Lake City office, also from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Nigro, who has worked in the industry for nearly three decades, manages $82 million in client assets.

In California, advisers Daniel Cairns and John Kay have joined the firm from Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N), where they collectively managed $100 million in client assets.

In Oregon, Baird has hired three advisers. Clark Robert Nye, Tom Shipley, and David Louthan have joined the firm's Portland office.

Nye manages $220 million in client assets, while Shipley manages $135 million. Louthan manages $80 million.

