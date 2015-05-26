NEW YORK May 26 Baird, an employee-owned
financial services company, said Tuesday it hired a financial
adviser and a branch manager from rivals Morgan Stanley
and UBS AG.
Broker Robert Gorman joined Baird in Columbus, Ohio, from
Morgan Stanley, where he had managed $210 million in client
assets. Gorman, who has been in the business for more than 30
years, previously worked for Citigroup Global Markets and
Lehman Brothers, according to his record on the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) BrokerCheck website.
Eric Pronovost joined Baird to manage the firm's Portland,
Maine, branch and also work as a broker. Pronovost came from UBS
Financial Services, where he had worked since 2007.
Both Gorman and Pronovost joined in early May.
Morgan Stanley and UBS did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Baird's wealth management business has around 800 brokers in
offices across the country who manage around $100 billion in
client assets.
Although Baird has far fewer brokers than Wall Street
monoliths like Morgan Stanley and UBS, which both employ many
thousand brokers, Baird had a rapid growth spurt last year when
it acquired Seattle-based McAdams Wright Ragen.
About 80 brokers at McAdams' offices in the U.S. Pacific
Northwest joined Baird, bumping Baird's sales force up to more
than 800 brokers.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)