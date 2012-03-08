March 8 Robert W. Baird & Co has hired a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney manager to open its first wealth management office in Maine as it expands its adviser presence in the region.

Mark Stevanovic, a 15-year industry veteran, joined Baird last month after a long management career with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney that included positions in New York, Massachusetts and Maine. He was most recently a manager overseeing offices in Bangor and Portland, Maine, where Baird plans to open its new branch.

"At Baird, we're pretty opportunistic," John Mabee, vice chairman of Baird's private wealth management group, said in an interview. "We don't decide where we want to go and go there; we look at where opportunities exist, and we try to move in if there's a good opportunity."

The Portland office will be the first in the state for Baird, the employee-owned broker-dealer based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Stevanovic, who will be joined by his assistant, started his career as a financial adviser in the late 1990s with Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now owned by Bank of America. He later moved to Citigroup, whose Smith Barney unit merged with Morgan Stanley's wealth management business in 2009 to create Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Baird has hired nearly 250 financial advisers and branch managers for its private wealth management group over the past three years.

Mabee said the firm has been successful in attracting advisers because of its business model as being a privately-held and employee-owned firm. Nearly half of all Baird associates own shares in the firm.

"You spend your own money instead of the public's money, and you pay attention to it," he said. "There are enough financial advisers over the country that have had bad experiences and are looking for a place that's very stable."