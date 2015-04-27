NEW YORK, April 27 Robert W. Baird & Co, an
employee-owned wealth management firm, said on Monday that it
hired Mark Kenyon as senior vice president to run its
Minnetonka, Minnesota, branch.
Kenyon was hired from his role as a complex director at UBS
Financial Services. He takes over from Larry Law, the
previous branch manager, who will stay on at the firm working
with his clients in a producing adviser role, according to a
statement released by Baird.
UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Baird's wealth management firm includes more than 800
financial advisers managing more than $100 billion in client
assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)