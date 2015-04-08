BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
April 8 Baird, an employee-owned financial services company, hired Michael McHugh from Charles Schwab Corp to be a financial adviser in its Denver wealth management office.
McHugh, who started his career at Charles Schwab in 1996, managed about $350 million in assets and had fees and commissions of about $1.75 million.
Baird, a nearly 100-year-old company based in Milwaukee, has around 800 financial advisers in its wealth management business. They collectively manage around $100 billion in client assets.
Charles Schwab was not immediately available to confirm the move. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.