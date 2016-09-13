Sept 13 Baird Global Investment Banking hired Christopher Wofford to lead its transportation & logistics coverage.

Wofford, a veteran with over 25 years of banking experience, joins Baird from Macquarie Capital (USA)Inc, where he was a managing director and head of the firm's transportation, logistics & supply chain practice.

He will be based out of Baird's New York office, the company said.

Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W Baird & Co in the United States and Robert W Baird Group Ltd in Europe. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)